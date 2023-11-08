VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Wrestling season begins in less than 2 weeks for the Binghamton Bearcats, who are ready for the start of their season.

B.U. returns 3 wrestlers, Brevin Cassella, Jacob Nolan and Cory Day, who all went to the NCAA Championships last season.

Entering the new season, the Bearcats once again are looking to find success both within the conference and at the national level.

The season begins on November 17th when the Bearcats will be in Albany for a tournament and the team is excited to start the season.

“We train a lot,” Head Coach Kyle Borshoff said. “So, we’ve had our guys here, we’ve been working really hard. I’m really sick of seeing them wrestle each other. So, I’m looking forward to competing with some of the best wrestlers in the country right out of the gate here with NC State in a couple of weeks.”

As coach mentioned, the first team the Bearcats will face is NC State, ranked number 3 nationally entering the year.