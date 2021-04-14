Bearcats women’s soccer team is poised for a run in America East tournament

VESTAL, NY – This season has been an extraordinary one for the Binghamton University women’s soccer team.

The Bearcats boast a 5-1 record, and clinched a spot in the America East Tournament.

BU clinched a spot in the tournament with an overtime win over UMBC last week.

Seeded 2nd in the B Division, Binghamton will draw the A Division’s top seed, UMass Lowell with a trip to the conference title game on the line.

Bearcat head coach Neel Bhattacharjee says that this will be the first game this season in which he has the luxury of a full, healthy roster.

“We’ve had to have 2, 3, people who, whatever reason, whether it’s quarantine or anything else, that weren’t available. So, it’s nice that we’re going with our full roster. So, giving us that depth and all those different lines is certainly going to help. We know what the strengths are of UMass Lowell. We certainly know what our strengths are about us. And our focus, as it has been all this season, it’s going to be about us,” Bhattacharjee says.

So far, with a depleted roster, the Bearcats have only allowed 3 total goals this season, so having all hands on deck should help the cause even more.

The Bearcats also had 6 players receive America East honors, with Erin Theiller and Olivia McKnight named 1st Team All-Conference, Stefania Piantadosi, Nicole Scudero, and Haylee Poltorak named 2nd Team All-Conference, and Victoria McKnight was named to the All-Rookie team.

BU and UML meet Thursday for a trip to Saturday’s America East Championship game.