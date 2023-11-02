VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team won the America East regular season title and are the number 1 team entering the postseason.

Undefeated in conference play, the Bearcats went 5-0-3 against America East opponents this season, earning their second regular season championship in a row.

Now it is on to the postseason, a place the Bearcats are familiar with having reached this point last season as well.

But after losing in penalties in the championship game in 2022, the Bearcats have some extra motivation this year and Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee noticed that in practice this week.

“They’re hungry,” Bhattacharjee said. “They definetely wanted to secure the regular season title but the big motivating factor was being able to have that quarterfinal bye, being able to play the semifinal, hopefully if we’re fortunate enough to have a final at home. So no question there’s some added incentives, some juice as you said, so they’re hungry for a ring and hopefully getting the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament.”

In order to reach their goals, the Bearcats will need 2 wins in the America East playoffs.

Having been here before, the team knows what it will take to win in the postseason.

“That’s kinda our mindset is to keep doing what we’re doing,” Midfielder Olivia McKnight said. “We’re not changing a lot, we’re just playing our game and we know that when we do that, victories will come.”

The team will look for a quick start in their semifinal game on Thursday, hoping to take control of the contest early.

“Coming out from the start, high energy, having fun,” Defender Lexi Vegoda said. “We need to have fun and it’s super fun when we’re playing well. So, we know (UMass) Lowell is gonna be tough, they’re gonna give us a good fight but we’re gonna give them that fight right back.”

The postseason for the Bearcats begins on Thursday when they host UMass Lowell in the semifinal round at 6:07 p.m.

If they win, the Bearcats will host either Vermont or Maine in the championship game on Sunday.