Bearcats women’s basketball put away the Hawks 78-65, men fall short 75-74 at home

Beginning with the women’s game Saturday, the Bearcats struggled out of the gate for the second straight game.

However, they quickly righted the ship and built up a lead that grew to as large as 21.

The Hawks gave B.U. a run right to the end though, getting the game to within eight with just under two and a half minutes to play.

But, in the end, Binghamton moved to 19-8 overall and 8-6 in the America East with a 78-65 win.

Kai Moon once again led B.U. with 18 points, one of three Bearcats that finished in double figures.

Denai Bowman scored a career-high 14 points and brought down seven rebounds, while Olivia Ramil added 11 more.

The Bearcats have an opportunity to lock up a first round home game for the conference tournament if they can grab a win in their next outing.

That will come on Wedneday when they welcome in UMBC for a 7:00 pm tip off.

On the other side of things, the B.U. men’s team is still battling to ensure they will be in the conference bracket.

The Bearcats suffered a heart-breaking setback to that plan Saturday.

B.U. saw what was at one point a 24-point lead dwindle away as the game carried on.

Hakon Hjalmarsson knocked down a three with 24 seconds left to put B.U. back in front.

However, Hartford laid one in with seven seconds to go to put them ahead for good.

Hartford wins it, 75-74.

That drops Binghamton to 9-18 overall and 3-11 in the America East, a half game behind Maine for the 8th and final spot in the conference tournament.

The Bearcats are on the road for their two remaining regular season games.

With wins being a necessity, B.U. will try for one Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Binghamton takes on UMBC at 7:00 pm.