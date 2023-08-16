VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The fall sports season is here on the campus of Binghamton University, with a handful of teams beginning to compete this week.

We begin on the Volleyball court with the reigning America East regular season champions.

The Binghamton Bearcats are coming off of a very successful season last year, winning the America East regular season title and hosting the America East tournament.

However, the Bearcats would lose in the conference semifinals to New Hampshire on their home court.

This year, with second year Head Coach, Allie Yaeger, and All-American Honorable Mention, Tsvetelina Ilieva, the Bearcats return the majority of their roster from last year, motivated by the playoff loss.

“We’re certainly not dwelling on it,” Graduate Student Anna Sprys said. “But we are very excited to use it as fuel for this year. I think it just motivates us even further, to see that we have more to accomplish and we’re ready to go.”

The Bearcats are certainly motivated for the upcoming season, with their big goal being to win the conference title.

“The girls don’t forget, and they want it so bad,” Head Coach Allie Yaeger said. “You can see it every day when they walk in the gym and how they play and how they hold themselves as athletes when they walk in.”

The Bearcats will enter the season ranked 2nd in the America East preseason poll, they begin the year on August 25th with the Bearcat Classic, played this year at the Events Center.