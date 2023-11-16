VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Volleyball team is going to the America East playoffs but before the semifinals begin, multiple players on the team received post season awards from the America East.

For the second year in a row, Tsvetelina Ilieva won the America East Player of the Year award.

Ilieva led the conference in kills per set with 4.39 and points per set with 5.02.

The 2022 All-American Honorable Mention was also named to the America East first team and All-Academic team.

Misa Dlouha was also recognized as the America East Rookie of the Year after a phenomenal first season with the Bearcats.

Dlouha was also named to the All-Rookie team.

Joining Dlouha on the All-Rookie team is Ella Shabort, who also made the America East second team along with Lottie Scully.