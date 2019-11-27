Bearcats take down Red Dragons 90-69

VESTAL, N.Y. – To the hard wood. The Binghamton University men’s basketball team hosted the Oneonta Red Dragons.

B.U. looking for their fourth-straight win.

Right out of the gate, Brenton Mills finds Hakon Hjalmarsson.

From three, and he buries it.

Hjalmarsson knocked down a pair of threes and finished with 9 points.

Sam Sessoms going to work now.

Spinning through the paint, lays it up and in with the right hand.

Then, Sessoms tracks down the loose ball, and cruises in for the easy bucket.

Sessoms led the way for B.U. in scoring, finishing with 19.

The freshman putting in work too.

George Tinsley with the pro hop and finishes at the rim.

Tinsley hit double figures as well, tallying 14 points.

Fellow freshman Brenton Mills also had a great outing, dropping 16 points.

The Bearcats move to 4-3 on the year and pick up their 4th-straight win as they beat Oneonta, 90-69.

B.U. is on the road Sunday to face Loyola Maryland at 6:00 pm.