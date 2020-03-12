Bearcats’ star Sam Sessoms transferring from Binghamton University

VESTAL, NY – And more out of B.U. as men’s basketball star guard Sam Sessoms announced Wednesday that he will be transferring from Binghamton.

Sessoms, who has been nothing short of sensational in his time with the Bearcats, is coming off a season averaging 19.4 points per game and 4.8 assists per game, good for first and second in the America East respectively.

Sessoms was named Second-Team All-Conference this season after bringing home the America East Rookie of the Year award last season.

It’s still too early to see where he’ll end up.

But, after the B.U. finished last in the conference for the second time in three years, we’ll see if Sessoms chooses a school that can help him win over a place where he will be the focal point.

