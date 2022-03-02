VESTAL, NY – The Bearcats wrestling team announced their lineup heading into the EIWA Championships this coming weekend.

BU will send 10 wrestlers to the EIWA’s, with 42 automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament on the line this weekend.

At 125, Nick Curley makes his postseason debut. Anthony Sobotker returns for the 2nd time at 133.

Ryan Anderson, ranked 19th in the country and seeded 3rd, is going at 141. Nick Lombard, seeded 8th, represents the Bearcats at 149, his 1st EIWA appearance.

1st timer Tyler Martin is in at 157. After having one of the most difficult schedules in the country, Brevin Cassella is seeded 8th at 165.

Jacob Nolan has the same seeding in the 174 weight class heading into his 3rd EIWA tourney.

Cory Day is appearing in his 1st at 184. Meanwhile, #14 and top-seeded Lou DePrez is eyeing his 3rd EIWA championship, this time at 197.

And at 285, #20 Joe Doyle is seeded 5th in his 4th EIWA appearance.

The tournament gets underway Saturday with the championships on Sunday.