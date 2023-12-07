VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team is gearing up for a new rivalry to begin this weekend at the Events Center.

The Bearcats will host Le Moyne on Saturday for the inaugural playing of the “Battle For The Interstate” rivalry between the 2 schools that are located off of interstate 81 and are 81 miles apart.

“It’s almost like bragging rights,” Binghamton Head Coach Levell Sanders said. “Whenever you play against a team, like when you play against Albany, and all of these team’s that’s close to you.”

The University is making this game quite the event with giveaways, promotions and a guest appearance from legendary Syracuse Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim.

Included in the prizes on Saturday will be free tuition for 2 students in attendance, also free beverages for the first 1000 fans and free food and rivalry T-Shirts for students.

Sanders explained on Thursday how the big crowd for a game like this is exciting for the players.

“I remember me being a player, when you come into an arena and it’s full you just have that much more energy,” Sanders said. “Also, I think it’s good for the community, right? To have these kinds of games, to have a bunch of students coming to the game and all the giveaways and things that they’re doing, so I just think it makes for a good atmosphere.”

While there will be excitement in the crowd, the Bearcats are only worried about earning a win on the court.

Syracuse native and transfer from the Orange, Symir Torrence, is focused on playing a strong game.

“We just try to treat it like another game,” Torrence said. “But obviously not taking it for granted, can’t take these moments for granted. Just going out there and playing hard in front of all these fans, because that’s what they come to see, see us put on, for a show and see us win.”

The Bearcats have been putting on a show at home, 3-0 this year at the Events Center.

One of the reasons for the strong play, the team chemistry, which this season has been good.

“Really good group,” Sanders said. “I think they like each other off the court which is important. They hang out, I think, more than any team that we’ve had in the past, so that’s a good thing.”

With a 5-4 overall record, there is still room for the Bearcats to improve as they build towards the start of America East play in January.

“I think the main thing is staying consistent, staying focused,” Torrence said. “Not let any distractions, distract us on the court. And staying together, even when we do go downhill a little bit, basketball’s a game of up and down but as long as we stay together, we’re gonna be in positive routes.”

Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. between Binghamton and Le Moyne.