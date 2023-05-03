VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It is playoff time in the America East, as the BU Bearcats gear up for the conference playoffs that begin this weekend.

Taking a look at the Men’s Lacrosse team, after a strong season, BU has secured the 3 seed in the America East playoffs, which puts them right where they wanted to be, in a position to win a conference title.

BU went an impressive 5-2 in America East play this year, their only 2 losses being against the top 2 teams in the conference, Vermont and the team they will face in the semifinals on Thursday, Bryant.

After a loss in the playoffs last year that has driven the Bearcats throughout the season in 2023, the team is excited and motivated to get the job done this weekend and win the America East title.

“Yeah, we’re definitely ready to go,” Redshirt Junior Thomas Greenblatt said. “This is about as focused as I’ve seen this team be in my four years here. We were definitely devastated after last year’s semifinal loss, it was a tough loss two weeks ago to a good team like Bryant that we’re gonna see again, but we’re ready to go.”

The team also explained how much it would mean to them to succeed this weekend and win the conference title.

“It would definitely mean everything to us,” Senior Max Napoli said. “We’ve been putting in the practices all year, been waking up, doing our lifts and just going out there, playing these two games, means everything to bring back home the America East championship.”

In order to accomplish that goal of winning the conference title, they will need 2 more wins.

First in the semifinals against Bryant, then again on Saturday in the title game against either the host Vermont or Albany.