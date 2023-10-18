VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team was ranked 4th in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats enter the year after reaching the conference semifinals for the second year in a row.

Head Coach Levell Sanders has built a squad full of key returners, including Armon Harried and Dan Petcash, that are being paired with a lot of new faces in the Bearcats uniform, headlined by Syracuse University transfer, Symir Torrence.

The America East preseason rankings are below, with first place votes as well.

  1. Vermont (6)
  2. UMass Lowell (3)
  3. Bryant
  4. Binghamton
  5. Maine
  6. UMBC
  7. UAlbany
  8. New Hampshire
  9. NJIT