VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team was ranked 4th in the America East preseason poll.

The Bearcats enter the year after reaching the conference semifinals for the second year in a row.

Head Coach Levell Sanders has built a squad full of key returners, including Armon Harried and Dan Petcash, that are being paired with a lot of new faces in the Bearcats uniform, headlined by Syracuse University transfer, Symir Torrence.

The America East preseason rankings are below, with first place votes as well.