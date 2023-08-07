VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Fall sports are just a few weeks away and for the Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team, the Bearcats are expected to do well this season according to the America East preseason poll.

Binghamton has been ranked number 1 in the conference entering the season.

The Bearcats won the America East regular season title last year and the right to host throughout the playoffs, after winning a semifinal in penalties, they would lose the same way to New Hampshire in the championship.

This season, BU returns 10 starters from last year, a team that went 9-5-5 overall and 6-1-1 in conference play.

America East play begins for the Bearcats on September 17 on the road against New Hampshire.