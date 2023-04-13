VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Women’s Lacrosse team is currently having one of their best seasons in program history, putting themselves in position to make a run at the America East title.

4-0, the current record of the BU Bearcats both in America East play and at home this year.

With 2 games left in the regular season, the Bearcats have already clinched a spot in the America East playoffs, but Head Coach Stephanie Allen and the rest of the team knows that there is still work to be done.

“We’re obviously very excited to have clinched a playoff berth,” Allen said. “But for us the job isn’t over. Beating Albany would be a really huge accomplishment for us, and I know we’re just right now focused on taking each game as it comes and same thing with our practices.”

Saturday presents a huge challenge for the Bearcats, facing an Albany team who they have never beaten in program history dating back to 2002.

A win against the Great Danes, who are currently 3-0 in America East play, would clinch BU at least a share of the regular season title and home field advantage for the playoffs, which would be a first.

“It would be really cool,” Senior Goalie Emily Manning said. “Because, first of all, I don’t think Binghamton’s ever done that before so that would be a really cool thing to make some history and it would just give us a slight advantage, you know, hosting, being on our home turf. And we’ve done pretty well on our home turf this season, and I think we’ve won a lot of our games at home.”

Saturday’s game will also be special for a different reason as it will be Senior Day, with a post-game ceremony following the contest.

But for Senior Tiana Vazquez, winning the game is the top priority no matter the day.

“I don’t really care if it’s senior day or not, I just want to come home with a W,” Vazquez said. “But winning on senior day would be the icing on the cake.”

The team’s success this season has showcased how crucial this group of seniors has been to the program, leading the team to a fantastic season.

“Culturally we’re in a great place,” Allen said. “This is all about family here, within this program, that’s the foundation from which everything else stems and I think they’ve been a big part of changing that cultural mindset and the competitive mindset more than anything.”

A changed culture, trying to make program history with a win on Saturday.

The action will begin from the Bearcats Sports Complex at 12 p.m.

BU will then complete the regular season on the road on April 22nd when they visit UMass Lowell.

The highest seed in the America East tournament will host all of the playoff games, which are scheduled to begin on Friday, May 5th.