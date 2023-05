VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team earned a 14-6 win in round 1 of the America East tournament over NJIT on Wednesday.

Evin Sullivan led the way for the offense going 3-5 with 3 runs scored, 7 RBI and 2 home runs.

The Bearcats will face UMBC in round 2 at 3 p.m. on Thursday.