Bearcats men’s soccer team falls to UNH 4-1, women’s soccer team gets win on the road over NJIT 2-1

VESTAL, NY – Over to the Binghamton University campus, one that was packed for homecoming weekend as well as the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

The men’s soccer team was home to face the #5 team in the nation, the undefeated New Hampshire Wildcats.

UNH showing why they’re so highly ranked in this one.

The Wildcats got the scoring started in the 26th minute, and just kept going.

BU trailed only 1-0 at the half before UNH broke the game open in the 2nd.

Oliver Svalander netted the Bearcats lone goal as the Wildcats rolled to a 4-1 win, moving to 12-0-0 on the year.

As of today, UNH is ranked 2nd in the country in the NCAA RPI poll.

BU dropped to 7-3-1 overall.

The Bearcats will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they head to UMBC for a 7 PM start.

The BU women’s team in action yesterday, and faired better than the men did.

The Bearcats on the road to face NJIT.

The Highlanders struck first in the 8th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

However, BU countered with a Maria Poulos goal in the 27th minute, and that would be it for a long time.

This one needed extra time, and in the 2nd overtime, Tori McKnight put a blast on goal that the NJIT keeper couldn’t handle, and Peyton Gilmore was there to put back the rebound.

Bearcats pick up the 2-1 road win in double OT.

That gives BU their 3rd win in-a-row, and their 6th win in their last 7 games.

BU will aim to keep the momentum rolling on Thursday.

The Bearcats remain on the road as they’ll take on Stony Brook at 5 PM.