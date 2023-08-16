VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Men’s Soccer team at Binghamton University will be starting their season soon, the Bearcats will have many new players on the roster this year.

After reaching the America East playoffs last year, winning their postseason opener but losing in the conference semifinals, the Bearcats will be looking to build on last season.

With more than 10 new players on the roster this year, the focus early in the preseason is on building team chemistry.

“We have a bunch of new faces so that’s been an exciting time to see how they integrate into the group,” Head Coach Paul Marco said. “I thought our leadership has been fantastic so far, they’ve really welcomed the group.”

When adding many new players to the roster, it helps to have some veterans on the team as well to lead the way.

“I think that’s one of the pleasures of college soccer is there’s constant change in the team,” Graduate Student Michael Bush said. “So having a lot of older guys this year really helps, we have guys that kinda understand the culture around here.”

A lot of new players including in goal, we will see a new goalkeeper this year.

The Bearcats begin their season next Thursday on the road.