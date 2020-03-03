Bearcats men’s basketball season comes to an end with 89-70 loss at New Hampshire

The men needed a win as well as a Maine loss to help them get into the tournament.

And unfortunately, that would not come to fruition.

The Bearcats fell on the road to New Hampshire, 89-70 Saturday.

Sam Sessoms played another phenomenal game as he finished with 38 points.

But, no other B.U. player reached double figure scoring.

The closest were George Tinsley and Hakon Hjalmarsson, each with eight points.

Meanwhile, Maine took care of UMBC 74-48, ending B.U.’s season.

The Bearcats finish with a 10-19 overall record and 4-12 in the America East.

However, there may still be some good news down the road as Sessoms should be in consideration for the America East Player of the Year.

He currently leads the conference in scoring and assists per game while being inside the top 10 in five other categories.

We’ll wait and see.