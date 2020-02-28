Bearcats men’s basketball defeats UMBC Retrievers 76-74, keep A.E. Tournament hopes alive

BALTIMORE, MD – The B.U. men’s team fighting for their playoff lives as they were down in Baltimore Wednesday to face UMBC.

And much like Kai Moon for the women, Sam Sessoms took control in this one for the men’s team.

Here he starts the passing carousel to George Tinsley who drains a three.

Tinsley was one of four Bearcats in double figure scoring.

Then, Sessoms going to work.

The sensational sophomore knocked down 5-of-10 from three point range as he was on fire.

Sessoms went for 24 points while Tinsley and Rich Caldwell added 16 a piece and Pierre Sarr had another 11.

It came down to the wire but the Bearcats escape Baltimore with a crucial win, 76-74.

So, with a win Saturday and another Maine loss, B.U. will be in the America East Tournament.

The men also wrap up their regular season on Saturday as they will be in New Hampshire.

Tip off between the Bearcats and Wildcats is set for 4:00 pm.