VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Lacrosse team is currently in the best season in program history.

With the regular season behind them, the Bearcats are looking to complete the phenomenal year with an America East title.

A 5-1 conference record this season was enough to earn Binghamton the 2 seed in the upcoming America East playoffs, the highest seed the team has ever held.

The weekend will begin Friday for the Bearcats, when they will face off with the 3 seed, Vermont, the same team that ended their season in the semifinals just 1 year ago.

The focus all season long for this group has been on winning the conference title and now that the playoffs are here, the team is excited to compete for a championship.

“Yeah, we’re all really excited,” Senior Jamie Golderman said. “We’re out there pushing each other every day and being competitive with each other and it’s nice to have one team goal to focus on and win the championship.”

Winning the America East would mean a lot to the Bearcats as Senior Kenna Newman explained.

“I think it would be awesome,” Newman said. “We got a taste of it last year; we got there and didn’t have the outcome we wanted and now we got a new group of girls that are all either excited to be there or know what it’s like and are ready to step up and show what it’s like to be winners out there. So, we’re looking forward to that.”

It will be the Bearcats vs the Vermont Catamounts in game 1 of the weekend, this season, BU defeated Vermont 11-10 back on April 1st.

The semifinal is scheduled to begin Friday at 4 p.m. at Albany.