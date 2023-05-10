VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Bearcats Softball team had a phenomenal regular season going 29-16 overall and 13-7 in America East play.

That conference record was enough to secure the 2 seed in this week’s America East tournament which also guarantees the Bearcats a first-round bye.

While the tournament opened today, Binghamton will not take the field down at UMBC, the hosts for the tournament, until Thursday at 1:30, when they face the winner of the first-round game today, Albany.

The Bearcats got swept last weekend by the Great Danes in the regular season finale.

Members of the team spoke to the media earlier this week about what it would mean to win the America East title.

“It would mean the world,” Pitcher Brianna Roberts said. “It is super exciting to be able to compete at this level and just be able to show that all our hard work is about to pay off and I know that, no matter what happens, no matter what the outcome is, we’ve worked so hard for this moment.”

Redshirt sophomore infielder Brianna Santos added that it would mean a lot to win for the seniors as well.

“It means more than just the world to us,” Santos said. “But to our program, to the people in our community supporting us, and obviously to the seniors where this is their last season. And they’ve been waiting five years for a moment like this.”

If the Bearcats are successful this weekend and take the conference crown, it would be the programs first since 2015.

Action begins Thursday against Albany at 1:30.