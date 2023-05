VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team avoided elimination on Thursday night, beating UMass Lowell 10-5 to advance in the America East tournament.

Trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Bearcats offense scored 8 runs in the frame to take control of the game.

Binghamton will play the loser of Maine vs UMBC on Friday at 5 p.m. in another elimination game.

