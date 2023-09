VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team earned a draw with Albany on Thursday night, with a final score of 2-2.

The Bearcats grabbed a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Lauren Clark and Samiya Reid, but 2 goals in the final 5 minutes of the match from Albany led to the draw.

Watch the highlights above!