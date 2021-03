VESTAL, NY – The Bearcats men’s lacrosse team picked up an 8-7 overtime win over UMBC at the Bearcats Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon.

Five Bearcats finished with multi-point performances, including Daniel Mackinney who netted the game-winning goal with just over a second left in OT.

BU improves to 2-1 on the season and will meet the Retrievers again on Saturday down in Baltimore.