VESTAL, NY – Binghamton hosting New Hampshire with huge standings implications.

Opening half, John McGriff up top.

Just enough space to get a shot off, and he connects from downtown.

Jacob Falko waiting for a screen. Gets it, but elects to work inside of it and uses his speed and skill to get to the basket and finish.

More from Falko here. Moves a dribble to his left, stops, pops, and drops.

Falko led all BU scorers with 13 points.

McGriff wasn’t far behind as he ended the day with 11 points along with a game-high 5 assists.

But, UNH had 3 scorers in double figures and that would be enough.

Binghamton with a disappointing 69-60 home loss to UNH.

BU is back home on Wednesday when they welcome in UAlbany, who is right behind them in the standings.

Tip off for that one is at 7 PM.