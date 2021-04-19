Bearcats fall to Seawolves in America East championship game 1-0

LOWELL, MA- The Binghamton University women’s soccer team dropped a heart breaker Saturday in the America East Championship game.

The Bearcats met Stony Brook for the title, and saw the Seawolves score in the 9th minute of the game.

BU then went to work in their area of expertise, defense.

They shut down Stony Brook the rest of the way, with keeper Haylee Poltorak making 5 saves.

But, the Bearcats couldn’t get a goal as Stony Brook captured their 2nd-straight America East championship via a 1-0 shutout.