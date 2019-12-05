Bearcats fall to Raiders 82-74

VESTAL, NY – The Bearcats home for the first of two-straight as they welcomed in the Colgate Raiders.

First half, Sam Sessoms driving.

Shovels it out to Brenton Mills in the corner, and he buries that three pointer.

This time, Sessoms going to work himself.

Shot clock winding down.

Strong take, and then rattles down the fade away jumper.

Sessoms scoring only 9 points in this one, but he dished out a game-high six assists.

Including one here as he finds George Tinsley, and the reigning America East Rookie of the Week nails the three.

He’d finish with a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Tinsley finds Mills in the near corner and he hits another one.

Mills netted 5 three-pointers en route to a 21 point night.

Pierre Sarr had a double-double as well, going for 24 and 11.

But, the Raiders had five players score in double figures, including 21 from Nelly Cummings.

B.U. tied it late, but Colgate pulls away to win it, 82-74.

The Bearcats are back in action on Saturday for a battle of the B.U.s.

Binghamton University takes on Boston University, tip off is at 2:00 pm.