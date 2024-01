VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team lost at home on Thursday morning to Bryant 62-51 on “Beyond the Classroom Youth Day”.

An attendance record for Women’s Basketball at B.U. was broken Thursday with 3429 fans in attendance, many Kindergarten-8th grade students from local schools attended the game.

Owego native, Genevieve Coleman, led the Bearcats with 21 points, a career high.

