BALTIMORE, MD (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team took care of business on the road on Wednesday, beating Loyola University of Maryland 63-57.

Tariq Balogun led the Bearcats in scoring with 16 points, going 8-10 from the field, adding 4 rebounds.

Symir Torrence and Dan Petcash added 8 boards each, Torrence scoring 12 points and Petcash with 9.

The win moves the Bearcats record to 2-2 on the year.

Binghamton will return home for a contest on Saturday at the Events Center against Marist College at 3 p.m.