VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team lost game 1 of their 3-game series with Maine, 5-4.

Despite an early home run from Kevin Gsell, the Bearcats were unable to come away with the victory.

With the win, Maine remains unbeaten (10-0) in America East play.

