BALTIMORE, Md (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Softball team lost to Albany 6-0 in their first game of the America East tournament.

The Bearcats were held to just 2 hits in the contest.

Binghamton is still in the tournament, but they cannot lose another game.

Their next matchup is Friday at 1:30 p.m. against Maine in an elimination game.