VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team lost another close game on Friday night, 71-64 to Canisius College.

The Bearcats were down just 1 point late in the 4th quarter, but the Golden Griffins made enough plays at the end.

This marks the 6th single digit loss on the year for Binghamton.

