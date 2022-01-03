VESTAL, NY – Binghamton playing host to UMass Lowell, with the River Hawks also kicking off conference action.

This was a tight contest all the way through that saw thirteen lead changes.

ULowell saw Kalil Thomas knock down 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to score a game-high 21 points.

But, the combination of Jacob Falko and Tyler Bertram helped the Bearcats pull ahead.

The tandem each netted twenty points, with Bertram hitting 4-of-5 of his three-point attempts, while Falko helped ice the game by knocking down 9-of-10 free throws.

Christian Hinckson controlled the glass as he brought down a game-high twelve rebounds and added eleven points for hi first double-double in a BU uniform.

The Bearcats open America East play with a 68-63 win over the River Hawks.

As of now, BU will be back in action this coming Thursday when they head to Albany to face the Great Danes at 7 PM.