Bearcats defeat Saints in season opener 89-62

ALBANY, N.Y. – Inside the Times Union Center, the Bearcats looked to tip off their season with a win against Siena.

Carly Boland playing in front of a home crowd.

It was a big night for the B.U. offense.

Olivia Ramil, off the dish from Boland, able to bank it off the glass and in.

Then, Boland to Ramil again.

Olivia tied her career-high in points, finishing with 14.

Now, reverse. Ramil to Boland for the basket.

Boland put on a show for her family and friends in the crowd as she netted 16 points, including drilling four three-pointers.

She also brought down 7 rebounds and dished out 6 assists.

Binghamton native and Seton Catholic Central grad Julia Hauer made the most of her collegiate debut.

Hauer scored 11 points and snagged 7 rebounds before fouling out in the 4th.

But, behind a career-high 29 points from Kai Moon, the Bearcats ran away and never looked back.

B.U. starts the year 1-0 with an 89-62 beat down at Siena.

The Bearcats take the court inside the Events Center for the first time this season to host Lafayette Friday at 7:00 pm.