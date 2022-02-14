SYRACUSE, NY – The Binghamton University women’s lacrosse team opened up it’s season earlier.

The Bearcats playing in the Carrier Dome against #3 Syracuse and it went about as well as you’d expect.

Binghamton got this one to within 4 as they trailed 7-3 early in the 2nd quarter.

However, ‘Cuse scored 9-straight to pull away.

Abby Carroll and Madison Murphy each netted two goals in this one and were 2 of 4 Bearcats to register 2 points.

But, the Orange dominate in a 23-6 win.

Binghamton is back on the field this Wednesday when they head to Colgate for a 5 PM start time.