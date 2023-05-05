ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Lacrosse team advanced to the first America East championship game in program history on Friday, beating Vermont 12-10 in the semifinal.

Abigail Carroll led the Bearcats with 4 goals and 1 assist.

BU trailed 10-7 with under 8 minutes to play but scored 5 unanswered goals to win the game.

Next up for the Bearcats, the championship game against the host and #1 seed in the tournament, Albany.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.