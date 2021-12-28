VESTAL, NY – To college and the Binghamton University basketball teams, which are struggling to get back on the court.

On Monday, it was announced that the BU men’s game scheduled for Wednesday against Elmira was cancelled due to COVID protocols.

Then, on Tuesday, the school and America East Conference announced that the Bearcats women’s squad is dealing with COVID issues among the team, and their next two games, set to be conference games, have been postponed.

Those games were meant to be Thursday at home against UMBC and Sunday at UMass Lowell.

The conference said that every effort will be made to reschedule those games.

As of now, the men would play this Sunday at home against ULowell, and the women next Wednesday when they host UAlbany, although a lot would have to go right for both teams at this point for those games to happen as scheduled.