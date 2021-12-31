VESTAL, NY – If you’re craving more sports over the weekend, another option would be to head to Binghamton University for a Bearcats basketball game.

The BU men are scheduled to take on UMass Lowell on Sunday, which would be their America East Conference opener.

However, that’s still up in the air as the Bearcats have been struggling with COVID issues as they have been forced to cancel their last two games against Niagara and Elmira.

The last time we saw BU in action was December 11 at home when they took care of Oneonta, 79-55.

As for ULowell, the River Hawks also had their last game cancelled and haven’t played since December 19th.

The Bearcats and River Hawks are set to tip off Sunday afternoon at 2 PM inside the BU Events Center.