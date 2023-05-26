VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team has survived the loser’s bracket in the America East tournament, defeating UMBC 7-1 to advance to the championship round.

Kyle Eskildsen was key for the Bearcats, throwing 5 scoreless innings in relief.

Binghamton advances to the championship round on Saturday against Maine.

Maine enters Saturday with 0 losses in the tournament, while Binghamton enters with 1 loss, meaning the Bearcats will have to win twice on Saturday to win the championship while the Black Bears only need 1 victory.

Watch the highlights above!