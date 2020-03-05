Bearcats advance in the America East Tournament with a 51-42 win over Wildcats

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University women’s basketball team began their quest for their first America East Championship on Wednesday.

In a season full of firsts, that would surely be a fitting end to the year.

The 21-8 Bearcats were able to secure a home game in the quarterfinal round for the first time since the 2016 season.

Could they take advantage?

B.U., the 4th seed in the tournament, welcoming in 5th-seed New Hampshire.

The two met just four days ago in their regular season finales.

First quarter, Annie Ramil on the drive.

Through the paint, spins, and gets it to go.

However, Annie went down with an ankle injury two minutes in and did not return.

But, her big sis, Olivia, more than picked up the slack.

Karlee Krchnavi kicks it out to Olivia beyond the arc, and Ramil buries just her second three of the season.

More from Ramil.

Carly Boland gets it to her on the block.

Backs down the defender and hits the fade away shot.

Krchnavi in transition now kicks it out to Boland, and Boland gets that three ball to go.

The Bearcat offense continuing to work.

Hayley Moore to Denai Bowman and the freshman takes it all the way to the hoop for two.

Bowman with another solid outing as a rookie with nine in her first playoff game.

Boland also added nine with two blocks.

But, Olivia Ramil and Karlee Krchnavi stepped up big time. Krchnavi finished with eight points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ramil matched a career high 17 points along with 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Binghamton advances to the America East Semifinals for the first time since 2016 as they beat UNH, 51-42.

After the win, Olivia extended her gratitude to the lively crowd in the Events Center Wednesday.

“I mean, it feels good. It was a total team win, man. I mean, first off, I want to say thank you to the Binghamton community man, you guys really showed up. It was, I can’t put into words how much this game meant to me. To see everybody here, and thank you guys for this whole year of support,” she said.

So, for their efforts, Binghamton will head down to Long Island to take on the top seed in the tournament, Stony Brook.

The Bearcats and Seawolves tip off in the conference semifinals on Sunday at 4:00 pm.