Bearcat women stay perfect with 78-67 win over Eastern Michigan

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University women’s basketball team continues to impress game in and game out.

Heading into their game Sunday morning, the Bearcats were undefeated and winning games in impressive fashion.

And by the end of it, all that could still be said.

Kai Moon was honored before the game for recording her 1,000th career point last week against Fairleigh Dickinson.

After that, she went to work.

Moon finished with 21 points in this one, her 7th 20-plus point performance this season.

She also led the team in scoring for the 7th time as well.

Here, hitting a big three-pointer to end the first half, giving B.U. some momentum into the second half.

And then, to close out the third quarter, sophomore Haley Moore rattled home a corner three for a second buzzer beater of the game.

Fellow sophomore Annie Ramil notched her second career double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kaylee Wasco scored 12 points, while Karlee Krchnavi netted 8 of her own.

Binghamton stays perfect with a 78-67 win over Eastern Michigan.

Next up for B.U. is a road game at Cornell.

The 8-0 Bearcats face the 5-2 Big Red this Thursday at 7:00 pm.