Bearcat women fall short at home to Stony Brook 67-60

VESTAL, NY – Over to the B.U. Events Center where the Bearcats women’s basketball team hosted the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Stony Brook came in 11th in the mid-major poll and riding a 15-game win streak.

Carly Boland down to Olivia Ramil.

Touch pass to her sister, Annie, and she gets the bucket.

This time, Annie moves it along for Boland on the wing, and Boland buries the three.

Now, Kai Moon with the shot clock winding down, drains the three in the face of her defender.

Moon coming down court.

Little hesitation move, step back three, and that’s good. Crazy talented.

Moon led B.U. with 21 points, her 12th 20-plus point game of the season.

However, she was knocked out of the game midway through the 4th quarter and wouldn’t return.

The Seawolves would take advantage.

Kaela Hilaire led her squad with 17.

Despite losing Moon, B.U. hung tough throughout but they fall 67-60.

Binghamton is now 13-6 overall and 2-4 in the America East.

The Bearcats hit the road for their next game on Saturday at New Hampshire with tip off at 1:00 pm.