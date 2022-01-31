VESTAL, NY – On Saturday, the men were at home to host UMBC.

This one came right down to the wire as these two were very evenly matched.

The two were tied at 68 with just under two seconds left in the game.

It was then that Darnell Rogers was fouled after collecting his own rebound off a miss, sending him to the free throw line.

He sank both shots, giving the Retrievers a 70-68 lead.

Tyler Bertram’s last-second three wouldn’t fall, securing the two-point win for UMBC.

Bertram did, however, finish with 15 points, hitting 5-of-12 from deep.

His points were second only to the 16 put up by Jacob Falko, who has been a sensational addition to this Bearcats roster.

The loss drops BU to 5-4 in conference play, and they’ll aim to bounce back on Wednesday when they head to Stony Brook for the final time, barring a tournament game there, before the Seawolves leave the conference for the CAA.

Tip off for that one is at 7 PM.

Also on Saturday, the BU women were down in Baltimore to face UMBC, and faired better.

After going into the locker room at halftime tied at 29, BU exploded in the 3rd quarter, outscoring UMBC 20-5 in that frame to help pull away.

The Bearcats were led by a 20-point effort from Birna Benonysdottir.

Denai Bowman added 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals, while Hayley Moore went 50-percent from beyond the arc to add 13 points.

BU wins this one, 67-44, giving them their 1st America East win of the season.

The Bearcats are currently in action now at the Events Center against UAlbany to jump start a five-game homestand, which continues Wednesday against Stony Brook.