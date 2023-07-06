VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Exciting news from the Binghamton University Track and Field teams as 3 alumni will be competing in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships which begin Thursday at the University of Oregon.

2 of those runners are local, Union-Endicott alumni Emily Mackay and Maine-Endwell alumni Dan Schaffer both ran at BU after successful careers in section 4.

Eric Holt is the third former Bearcat who will be competing this weekend, all 3 are entered in the 1500 which will have its first round on Thursday night.