BDevs lose wild one to Phantoms 6-5

NEWARK, NJ – The Binghamton Devils and Lehigh Valley Phantoms played a wild one Monday evening.

The Phantoms jumped out to a 5-1 lead by the end of the 1st period before the Devils began to slowly chip away at that lead.

Roughly 7 minutes into the 3rd period, Binghamton came all the way back to tie the game at 5.

However, minutes later, Lehigh Valley regained the lead, and wouldn’t relinquish it.

Despite multi-point games from 4 players, the Devils fell to the Phantoms, 6-5.

Binghamton is back at it Wednesday in Newark for a 6 PM puck drop against the Hershey Bears.