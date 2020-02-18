BDevils topple Marlies in Toronto 5-2

The Binghamton Devils were back in action Monday afternoon.

The BDevs were in Toronto to take on the Marlies.

The Devils got out to a quick start in this one.

Jesper Boqvist found the back of the goal for the third-straight game as he gave his team a 1-0 lead halfway through the opening frame.

However, Toronto countered with a goal in the first to tie the game and then another just 42 seconds into the second period to grab the lead.

Brett Seney and Julian Melchiori netted one apiece to put the BDevs back in front and it was all Binghamton from then on.

Marian Studenic and Egor Sharangovich scored as the Devils win it, 5-2.

They have now won three-straight and are three points out of a playoff spot.

These two will meet again Wednesday morning with puck drop set for 11:00 am.