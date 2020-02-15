BDevils rally against Bears, win in OT 4-3

BINGHAMTON – The BDevs looking to move out of the bottom of the North Division as they hosted the Atlantic Division’s first place Hershey Bears Friday night.

Corey Schenider between the pipes for Binghamton, and he had his work cut out for him early.

Schneider faced 12 shots in the 1st and 25 through the first two periods.

With that sheer volume, one was bound to go in. And that it did.

Kody Clark with it behind the goal.

Backhands it up to Tyler Lewington, and he fires the one time home past Schneider.

Hershey takes an early 1-0 lead.

About 10 minutes later, the Bears strike again.

Puck bounces around in front and goes right on the blade of Garrett Pilon.

He rifles it in and puts Hershey up 2-0.

But, the Devils not done yet.

Egor Sharangovich throws it in front to Marian Studenic, and all he has to do is just tap it in.

Making Chubbs proud. Devils 2-1 at that point.

The teams would trade goals in the second and third before Michael McLeod sent Landon and the rest of the fans home happy in overtime.

Devils win 4-3.

The Devils and Bears are right back at it tomorrow night down in Hershey.