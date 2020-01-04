BDevils pick up 3-1 win at home over Sound Tigers

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Devils riding a three-game winning streak as they welcomed in the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

BDevs captain Ben Street getting a nice ovation after being acknowledged for his All-Star Game selection.

Not a whole lot happening in the first period of this one.

Here’s Street, he’s able to get a good look there but denied by Jakub Skarek.

The Devils had some good chances early but couldn’t cash in until the 3rd when they netted three goals to surge ahead.

The Devils win, 3-1.

Binghamton drops the puck again next Wednesday at 7:05 pm in Rochester.