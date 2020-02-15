BDevils host Landon Vest and family to recognize Landon’s good deed

BINGHAMTON – This past weekend, we saw that a good deed does get rewarded.

While the Binghamton Devils were in Cleveland, we had a decent amount of snow come down in the area.

But, before the Devils got back, a local 8-year-old decided to help the team out and make sure they had some nice, clean cars when they returned.

Landon Vest brushed off all the players cars while they sat at the Floyd L. Maines Arena, allowing the team to just head right home after returning from their long trip.

Tonight, the team hosted Landon and his family as a chance to thank him for his thoughtfulness.

The team showered Landon with gifts such as a signed jersey, a signed stick, a chance to watch warmups from the Devils bench, and even got to ride the Zamboni during the first intermission.

Landon’s father Jared explained how the idea to help out the guys came to be.

“We watch every game together. If we can’t make it here, on AHL TV. We heard Rob Lippolis basically call out everything from make, model, where it was, and being that my son is such a big Devils fan, he wanted to come out and help his favorite team,” he says.

And no surprise on what Landon’s favorite part of all this is.

“Probably the Zamboni,” said Landon Vest.

One other gift the Vest family received were tickets to see his favorite team live in action.