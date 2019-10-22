BDevils fall to Wolf Pack in OT 4-3

BINGHAMTON – Now to some hockey, as the Binghamton Devils were back at the Floyd L. Maines Arena Saturday night to host Hartford.

After going down 1-0 early, the BDevs fired right back with a rapid response.

Marion Studenic, Brett Seney, and Ludvig Larsson all lit the lamp for Bingo within five minutes of each other.

However, Hartford would chip away at the lead by scoring once in the second and once in the third before winning the game in overtime.

The Devils have now lost 6 of their last 8 games.

They’ll look to turn things around Wednesday at home again against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.